Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Cavco Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cavco Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cavco Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries stock opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

