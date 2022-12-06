Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,401 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSIS opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

