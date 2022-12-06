Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Switch were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Switch by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Switch by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Switch by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

