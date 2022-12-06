Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

