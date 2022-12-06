Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Under Armour Price Performance
UAA stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $24.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.