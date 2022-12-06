Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,050 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

