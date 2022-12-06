Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 23,745 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xencor were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $967,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Xencor by 51.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor Trading Down 4.4 %

About Xencor

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.