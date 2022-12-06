Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,923 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

