Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,724 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

