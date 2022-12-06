Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,917.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.