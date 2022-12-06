Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $126,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $390,635. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

