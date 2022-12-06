Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 79,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $922.30 million, a PE ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 0.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

