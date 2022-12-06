Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,549 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 218.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

VRTV stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

VRTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

