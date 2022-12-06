Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,576 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

