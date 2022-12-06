Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,353 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PRA Group were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter worth $2,506,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PRA Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

