Rhumbline Advisers Sells 545 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 108.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

