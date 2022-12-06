Rhumbline Advisers Sells 619 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Materion were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.