Richard Anstey Sells 14,000 Shares of Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) insider Richard Anstey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.02 ($9.41), for a total value of A$196,322.00 ($131,759.73).

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Technology One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, timetabling and scheduling, and business process management.

