RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,241 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE RLX opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.51. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.