Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Newmont Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 75.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

