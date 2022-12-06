Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $63,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

