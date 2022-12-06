Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03.

