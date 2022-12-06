Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $64,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 107.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

