Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

