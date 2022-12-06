Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.