Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,090 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 904,175 shares of company stock valued at $21,049,899 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

