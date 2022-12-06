SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

