Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,035,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,196 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $69,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Stories

