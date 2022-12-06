Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

