Swiss National Bank Buys 23,800 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

