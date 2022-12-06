Swiss National Bank Makes New $232,000 Investment in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTV. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,807,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 268,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Innovid in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

Innovid Trading Down 7.8 %

About Innovid

CTV stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Innovid Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.