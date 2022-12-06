TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TEGNA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 740,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,225 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3,406.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,377,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

