The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

