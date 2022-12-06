The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Times by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in New York Times by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

