Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 908,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan International Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE TWI opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.24. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

