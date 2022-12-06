Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CAO Sells $129,000.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODG. Tigress Financial began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

