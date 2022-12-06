Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Acquires $215,900.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

