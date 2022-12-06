Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CFO Acquires $216,400.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MODG stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.10.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
