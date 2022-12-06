Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CFO Acquires $216,400.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.10.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

