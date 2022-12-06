Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires 9,700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $177.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.