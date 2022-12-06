U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $206,598.60 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $727,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of USPH opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.