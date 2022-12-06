UBS Group AG Lowers Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 86.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

