UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

