UBS Group AG Raises Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $797.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $822.87 and a 200 day moving average of $769.19. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

