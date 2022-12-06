UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 167,226 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.