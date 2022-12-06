Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,155 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $155,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44,334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,858,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 632,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

