Unionview LLC Buys 15,567 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

