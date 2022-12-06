United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 231.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.00.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

