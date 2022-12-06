Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,536 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,109.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,922.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,893.2% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,701.6% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 328,814 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

