VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.73 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.