VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3,780.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 481,598 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $7,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 157.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth $2,204,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

