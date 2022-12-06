Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,710.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

